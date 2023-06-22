ANGI Energy Systems celebrates 40 years in business

JANESVILLE, Wis. — ANGI Energy Systems is celebrating 40 years of operation.

Since the company was founded in 1983, it “has been at the forefront of technological advancements worldwide in the compressed natural gas and hydrogen sectors,” a news release noted.

But Wisconsin holds a special place in ANGI’s heart as it is the place called home.

To mark ANGI’s 40th anniversary, Mark Morelli, president and CEO of Vontier, and his leadership team recently visited the dedicated staff at ANGI’s Janesville facility to join them in celebrating the company’s achievements.

Vontier is the parent company of ANGI Energy Systems.

“It’s an exciting time for Vontier, ANGI and all of our dedicated companies as we enable a multi-energy future that is sustainable, safe, secure and affordable,” Morelli said. “We congratulate ANGI and thank everyone who has been a part of its success over these past 40 years and look forward to working together to enable the way the world moves for years to come.”

The news release notes that, over the past four decades, ‘ANGI Energy Systems has pushed the technology boundaries in the compressed gases sector, revolutionizing dispensing and compression. Now that energy requirements for modern mobility are evolving, the company’s excellence in investing and developing and delivering turnkey solutions is transforming mobility in the face of the global energy transition.”

Joel van Rensburg, president of Alternative Fuels for Vontier, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating this significant milestone for ANGI Energy Systems. To remain a leader and pioneer in the CNG sector for the past four decades is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision of our team, as well as the trust and support of our customers and partners around the world.”

“With the rapid evolution of the mobility ecosystem, we are committed to remaining at the forefront as we advance greener, more sustainable energy solutions,” he continued. “We are driven to support our customers as they evolve their businesses to embrace decarbonization.”