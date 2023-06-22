WARP announces integration with Project44

LOS ANGELES — A tech-powered freight network specializing in middle-mile solutions, WARP, has announced that they are integrating with end-to-end shipping visibility platform Project 44.

According to a news release, this partnership allows WRAP to “receive the benefits of all of Project44’s TMS, making it easier for shippers to receive WARP service offering through their existing TMS with full tracking capabilities.”

It also allows for Project44’s shippers to be added to WARP’s network at no additional costs.

“We’re thrilled to partner with project44 and look forward to raising the bar together when it comes to comprehensive visibility in the supply chain across TMS,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, WARP CEO and co-founder. “This partnership is another step forward in our goal to optimize the middle mile using the best technology available.”

WARP has also announced its newest suite of tracking tools called DirecTrack. The suite’s capabilities include providing Amazon-level traceability at the truck, pallet and parcel levels, real-time temperature monitoring, cross-dock tracking, a driver app and more, the news release stated.