ArcBest appoints Salvatore Abbate to board of directors

FORT SMITH, Ark. — ArcBest has announced that a new member has been added to the ArcBest Board of Directors.

The new director is Salvatore A. Abbate, whose term began Jan. 30. The appointment of Abbate to the board fills the vacancy from Steve Gorman’s departure in August 2022, returning the total ArcBest board membership to 9.

Abbate, 54, is chief executive officer of Veritiv Corporation. Before becoming its CEO, Abbate served in various senior leadership roles since joining Veritiv in April 2018, including chief operating officer and chief commercial officer.

“With his deep B2B experience and keen focus on sustainability, customer experience, innovation and people, Sal brings to the board a comprehensive, strategic skill set,” Judy McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO, said. “His skills will be a great resource for ArcBest as we continue to focus on our strategy for long-term growth and sustained profitability in our rapidly evolving industry.”

Abbate was appointed to the Compensation Committee and the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee effective Jan. 30. Shareholders elect ArcBest directors annually. Abbate will be up for election to a new term at the company’s 2023 annual meeting.