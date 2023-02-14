Arpin International Group acquires Florida-based Stephens Moving Services

WEST WARWICK, R.I. – Arpin International Group has announced its acquisition of Stephens Moving Services of Cape Coral, Florida.

This acquisition “will facilitate the continued growth of Arpin’s transportation management solutions in North America,” a news release stated.

“Arpin is excited about its continued expansion into Canada,” Peter Arpin, president of Arpin International Group, said. “The U.S. and Canada are each other’s largest trading partners, representing $125 million in cross-border moves annually. The acquisition of Stephens Moving Services enables Arpin to provide its world class moving services and bonded warehouses to major Canadian markets — especially in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec,”

Arpin said the company’s long-term growth strategy includes maintaining a diversified portfolio, adding that “the acquisition allows Arpin International Group to establish a stronger foothold in the highly competitive cross-border private residential market.”

“After more than 45 years servicing United States/Canada cross-border relocations, I cannot think of a better partnership for our clients and customers than Arpin International Group,” Tom Stephens, president of Stephens Moving Services, said. “My long-standing relationship with the Arpin’s — as a former vice president and agent before launching Stephens Moving Services — assures me that Arpin International Group is unmatched in talent and resources with a proven track record in the international moving market.”

Tom Stephens will work with Arpin’s management team to facilitate a smooth and successful transition.