Volvo Trucks to showcase ‘Purple Haze,’ enhanced 6-battery pack version of Volvo VNR Electric model

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America will showcase the 2022 Volvo VNL 760 “Purple Haze” — a VNL 760 equipped with the latest D13 Turbo Compound and I-Torque — at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) 2023 Spring Meeting Feb. 27 through March 2 at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

TMC attendees will have the opportunity to meet and speak with the “Purple Haze” driver, fuel efficiency forerunner and social media influencer Joel Morrow, in booth No. 1907 Feb. 28 and March 1.

The latest version of the Class 8 BEV market leading Volvo VNR Electric truck will also be on display.

“As we continue the journey of decarbonizing transport with our customers, we are rolling out new features and services for every part of that transition — accelerating our ongoing expansion of the electromobility ecosystem with new service offerings,” Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America, said. “We are also proud to announce a first of its kind dynamic service offering to the North American market, which is paired with enhanced connectivity” “Volvo Trucks and its dealer network continues to further elevate customers truck uptime, productivity, and plannability that lead to a lower overall total cost of ownership and increased sustainability with every new Volvo truck regardless of the energy source.”

To announce and expand on a new dynamic service offering coming to Volvo Trucks customers and dealers will be Mike Furst, director, contract service and business tech solutions and Duane Tegels, powertrain marketing manager. The duo will highlight the ways in which Volvo Trucks plans to maximize uptime through the truck life cycle, further improve fuel mileage and other key total cost of ownership savings.

The Volvo VNL 760 that will be on display in Volvo Trucks’ booth includes:

Volvo D13TC engine with I-Torque, XE Economy 425 HP and 1750 pound per foot of torque.

13,200-pound front axle.

40,000-pound rear axle.

Volvo Dynamic Steering (VDS).

Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA) 2.0.

Xceed fuel efficiency package.

FlowBelow AeroKit aerodynamic package.

Volvo Trucks’ booth will also host an enhanced six-battery pack version of the Volvo VNR Electric model. The Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric truck has been commercially available since December 2020, and trucks have been delivered to customers throughout the U.S. and Canada to operate in their daily freight routes. Volvo Trucks continues to prepare and train its national dealer network to support customers with the commercial deployment of Class 8 battery-electric trucks and recently announced its 25th Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle dealership in North America.

The enhanced Volvo VNR Electric 6-by-2 Tractor that will be on display in Volvo Trucks’ booth includes:

Six-battery-pack configuration.

455 HP and 4,051 pounds per foot of torque.

I-Shift automated manual transmission, two-speed.

14,600 pounds front axle.

40,000 pounds rear axle.

Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA) 2.0.

565 kWh total battery capacity.

Up to 250kW DC charge rate.