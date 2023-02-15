TheTrucker.com
FMCSA announces new plan to help reduce big rig crashes

By The Trucker News Staff -
On Sept. 25, 2022, in Port Reading, New Jersey, a fuel truck traveling the New Jersey turnpike southbound flipped over and caught fire on the shoulder of the highway.

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is proposing changes to its Safety Measurement System (SMS) to reduce and prevent commercial vehicle crashes.

The SMS uses data from roadside inspections, crash reports and investigations to identify and prioritize for intervention the motor carriers that pose the greatest risk to safety.

“Safety is FMCSA’s core mission. The proposed changes are part of the Agency’s continued commitment to enhancing the fairness, accuracy, and clarity of our prioritization system,” said FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson.

Some of the proposed changes include reorganizing the SMS’s safety categories organizing roadside violations into violation groups for prioritization purposes, simplifying violation severity weights, adjusting some of the intervention thresholds that identify companies for possible intervention and more changes aimed at comparing similar motor carriers to each other.

A new website, the Compliance Safety Accountability (CSA) Prioritization Preview, which is now live, is the first phase of planned updates to the FMCSA’s SMS.

“Motor carriers can visit the website to preview how their data would appear under the proposed changes,” according to the FMCSA. “Companies are encouraged to preview these results and submit feedback on the proposed changes to FMCSA at the Federal Register website. Other users will be able to view sample pages. FMCSA strongly encourages stakeholders to participate in the preview and submit their comments to the public docket.”

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

