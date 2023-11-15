Arpin’s annual golf tourney raises more than $25K

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — The Arpin Charitable Fund announced on Oct. 23 that the Ninth Annual Arpin Strong Golf Tournament raised more than $25,000 for a total of over $245,000 in the nine years since first hosting thf fundraiser.

The Arpin Charitable Fund, also known as Arpin Strong, is a 501(c)(3) organization “with an overarching goal of advancing transformative solutions to social and environmental issues,” a news release stated.

The Arpin Board of Directors hosted their most significant fund-raising event on Sept. 29 at the New England Country Club in Bellingham, Massachusetts.

This year’s event raised funds to aid the Global Institute For Transformation, KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation, The Coalition Against Pediatric Pain and Marguerite’s Place. The annual competition aims to raise awareness and charitable investment in the tournament’s beneficiaries of the funds raised.

“These four incredible organizations represent the heart of our mission, and we’re proud to have been able to assist them,” said Arpin Strong’s President and Treasurer Michael Killoran.

The event’s attendees included representatives from several of the charities where Arpin interviewed some.

The golfers for the tournament came from all over the nation. Even though the event started with rain, the golfers were still determined to hit the course. Driven by their dedication and passion for the sport, the golfers made their rounds until the groundskeeper called off the play due to the intensified downpour. This didn’t damper the spirits of the golfers as they spent the remainder of the time networking and enjoying themselves and the company of others.

“Arpin Strong is incredibly grateful for the continued support of our sponsors, donors, golfers, dedicated volunteers, and friends who continue to support us in our mission,” said Arpin Strong’s Vice President, Karen Bannon. “Without these incredible individuals, organizing an event of this magnitude would not have been possible.