Get set for the holidays with Pilot Flying J’s Hauliday Giveaway, fuel savings, more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is upon us, and December is just around the corner. Pilot Flying J is bringing holiday cheer to travelers and professional drivers with its Make the Miles Merry campaign. To celebrate the holiday season, Pilot Flying J is bringing back its annual Hauliday Giveaway, as well as guest-favorite specialty coffee flavors and more ways to save on every drive.

“Whether you’re visiting family or hauling goods to communities across North America, we have something for everyone who comes through our doors this holiday season,” said Brad Anderson, chief operating officer at Pilot Co. “From winter favorites and great gifts to ways to save and win, Pilot Flying J is here to make your travels merry.”

Professional drivers will want to take part in the 12-day Hauliday Giveaway for a chance to win Bluetooth headsets, truck gear, gift cards and more. Beginning Dec. 4, visit the Pilot Flying J Facebook page each day and comment on the day’s post for a chance to enter and win. Winners will be notified on the daily posts.

Back by popular demand and for a limited time are Pilot Flying J’s seasonal coffees, including bold and nutty bourbon pecan, comforting Cinnabon pumpkin spice cappuccino, and sweet and smooth caramel cold brew. To customize their brew, customers can choose from a variety of flavored creamers, including the quintessential autumn favorite, pumpkin spice.

Shoppers looking for last-minute gifts will find an array of popular toys, tech gadgets, cozy blankets and travel gear, clothing, tchotchkes and the exclusive Pilot Flying J holiday elf.

The season of giving doesn’t stop there. Pilot Flying J is also offering five cents off every gallon of gas, along with daily deals through the myRewards Plus app. Professional drivers can earn up to four points per gallon of commercial diesel through the PushForPoints program in the app. Points earned may be redeemed on holiday gifts, foods, beverages, coffee, gear and more.

For more information about Pilot Flying J’s holiday offerings and to purchase e-gift cards for family and friends, click here. To quickly find nearby Pilot and Flying J travel centers and to save at every stop, download the myRewards Plus app.