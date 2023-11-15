Rolls Royce, Range Rover seized from big rig at Port of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, have seized two stolen luxury vehicles.

According to a news release, on Nov. 10, CBP officers encountered a commercial truck hauling an enclosed trailer containing two vehicles.

The driver presented importation paperwork to CBP officers for a 2023 Land Rover Range Rover and a 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan, but the officers soon realized the vehicles were stolen.

The vehicle identification numbers of both vehicles were cross-referenced with U.S. and Canadian law enforcement databases, and it was discovered that Rolls Royce and Land Rover had been reported stolen in Ontario, Canada.

“Our CBP officers continue to refine their skills, knowledge and awareness of current trends and techniques utilized by bad actors. These skills led to the interdiction and recovery of these two stolen high-end luxury vehicles,” said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Their efforts, training and analysis, along with our partnerships with other Law Enforcement Agencies to include our Canadian partners, led to our continued success in this case.”

The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover was determined to have an estimated value of approximately $100,000, while the 2023 Rolls Royce is estimated at approximately $500,000.

The recovered stolen vehicles remain in CBP custody and remain under investigation by CBP and Canadian law enforcement.