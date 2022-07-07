Ascent On-Demand joins EPA SmartWay Transport partnership

BELLEVILLE, Mich. — Logistics company Ascent has joined the SmartWay Transport Partnership, a collaboration between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry that provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply chains.

Ascent joins as a logistics partner for dedicated ground transportation arranged through its on-demand business segment.

According to a news release, Ascent will contribute to the partnership’s savings of 336 million barrels of oil, $44.8 billion on fuel costs,143 million metric tons of CO2, 2.7 million short tons of NOx and 112,000 short tons of PM. This is equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 21 million homes. By joining SmartWay Transport Partnership, Ascent demonstrates its strong environmental leadership and corporate responsibility.

“We are committed to helping our ground transport carriers lead the industry in sustainability and efficiency and are honored that our On-Demand offering is a registered SmartWay logistics partner,” said Chris Jamroz, executive chairman of the board & CEO of Ascent. “This is just one more way we are demonstrating that we walk the talk when it comes to driving environmental efficiencies, including reduced fuel use and cleaner air. These are not just feel-good buzzwords; they are important factors that our customers look for from their logistics partners and we are excited to be able to demonstrate our commitment through measurable metrics.”

Developed jointly in early 2003 by EPA and Charter Partners and represented by industry stakeholders, environmental groups, the American Trucking Associations and Business for Social Responsibility, the program was launched in 2004.

Partners rely on SmartWay tools and approaches to track and reduce emissions and fuel use from goods movement. The partnership currently has nearly 4,000 Partners including shipper, logistics companies, truck, rail, barge and multimodal carriers.

“Being a SmartWay transport partner will give us access to the EPA’s emissions calculating tools, which are the gold standard of fuel efficiency and sustainability accounting, helping ensure our tracking is on the leading edge,” David Camden, vice president of operations for Ascent, said. “The robust data provided to us through SmartWay will help us provide our carriers with the measurable data needed to demonstrate our competitive advantage, as well as enable us to stay on top of the most up-to-date intelligence needed to continuously improve operational efficiencies and drive success for carriers, customers and Ascent.”