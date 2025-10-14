ATA opens registration, exhibit sales for 2026 TMC annual meeting

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is opening registration and exhibit sales for ATA’s Technology & Maintenance Council’s 2026 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition.

“This year marks the Council’s 70th anniversary, and we will be celebrating this achievement in grand style in Nashville,” said Robert Braswell, TMC executive director. “The Council’s Transportation Technology Exhibition is truly trucking’s complete trade show, focusing primarily on the technical aspects of the on- and off-board technologies that are key to today’s commercial vehicle operations.”

The meeting is scheduled for March 16-19 in Nashville, Tenn. TMC’s Annual Meeting was recently named a Trade Show Executive’s Gold 100 honoree in recognition of its substantial size and influence.

Meet with Key Decision-Makers for Motor Carriers

“Every year, TMC Annual is the premiere destination for thousands of trucking’s most influential leaders and gives supplier companies the unrivaled opportunity to meet face-to-face with the key decision-makers for motor carriers,” said Dan Duggan, ATA’s vice president of Allied Partnerships & Exhibits. “Our industry highly values these partnerships that provide fleets with the modern equipment and technology they need to stay on the cutting edge and drive gains in safety and efficiency. For companies seeking to showcase their brands and accelerate sales, there is no more important place to be than TMC Annual. We are excited to extend an invitation to join us in Nashville, where companies can make lasting impressions with their target audience and position themselves for success in a dynamic marketplace.”

TMC Annual brings together more than 5,000 industry leaders, including presidents, CEOs, senior maintenance executives, and fleet managers from over 1,000 companies, TMC’s Annual Meeting offers exhibitors direct access to decision-makers responsible for purchasing more than 500,000 power units and two million trailers.

TMC 2026: Innovative Strategies for Technical Leadership

The theme of the upcoming TMC Annual Meeting is “Innovative Strategies for Technical Leadership.”

“From the exhibit hall to the educational sessions, attendees will learn from the industry’s best and brightest and have the opportunity to both see and shape the future of truck technology,” ATA said.

This year, TMC is holding sessions with a special emphasis in one of two tracks:

Back to Basics.

Advanced Technology.

“From catching up on the latest cutting-edge and emerging technology, to focusing on solving today’s most pressing maintenance, diagnostic, and repair issues, TMC’s 2026 Annual Meeting offers the industry’s best educational content,” ATA said. “Another unique feature of TMC is its user-led task forces and study groups that work year-round to develop the industry’s only member-driven set of Recommended Practices. At TMC Annual, participants have a front-row seat—and a voice—in that process.”

Exhibit Hall

“The exhibit hall, consistently rated as a top reason for attending, earned a 92% satisfaction rate in 2025, with nearly half of attendees citing it as their primary reason for attending,” ATA said. “Overall, 77% of attendees say they are likely or very likely to return to a future TMC event. The 2025 exhibition sold out with over 370 companies.”

The 2026 exhibit hall will feature:

10.5 hours of dedicated exhibit time in a centrally located, high-traffic hall.

More than 350 exhibitors showcasing technology and equipment.

Special trailer-focused floor space for large-scale displays.

For more information and to register, click here.