TMC opens 2025 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tech and the trucking industry will be on display this week.

The American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council opened on Monday TMC’s 2025 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in Nashville at the Music City Center.

“The TMC Annual Meeting is among our most important of the year,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “From the sold-out exhibit hall to the scores of educational sessions and industry standard-setting task forces, this year’s gathering promises to be a major opportunity for industry leaders to chart a course to address critical issues like reducing emissions, deploying automation, and improving safety.” This year’s theme is “Advancing Technology Through Industry Engagement” and will feature TMC’s customary slate of educational sessions, task force meetings, technical sessions, and management sessions. Additionally, the Council’s Transportation Technology Exhibition trade show will showcase leading-edge technologies for fleet maintenance management. This year’s exhibit is sold-out, featuring 371 vendors—including 45 first-time exhibitors—spanning a 353,000 square-foot exhibit hall. “For nearly 70 years, TMC has worked to raise professional and technical standards for the trucking industry,” said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. “This annual meeting is an important part of that – not just to see what is available in the field on the exhibit hall floor – but to have the opportunity to discuss and learn about the latest advances in truck technology in our myriad of task forces and educational sessions. TMC leadership is committed to providing this experience for our members in a safe and responsible way.” This year TMC is holding sessions with a special emphasis in two special tracks: Back to Basics and Advanced Technology. Technical Sessions include:

Regulatory Compliance Review: Catching Up with CARB;

Effective Strategies for Presenting Maintenance Perspectives to the C-Suite;

How Data Science Is Defining Today’s Software-defined Vehicles;

TMC 101: Everything You Wanted to Know About How ATA’s Technology & Maintenance Council Works; and

A special edition of TMC’s popular Shop Talk, focused on the need for standardizing the next generation tractor-trailer electrical interface.

The event also features ride-along demonstrations by Stoneridge, Inc., and static displays by Aperia Technologies, Range Energy, Samsara, Tesla, and Terberg Taylor Americas.