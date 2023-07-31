ATA, Phillips announce corporate partnership

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) has announced that Phillips, an international firm that designs and manufactures components for the commercial truck and trailer industry, is now an ATA Featured Product Program Provider.

“We are pleased to announce this partnership with Phillips. Phillips has been committed to supplying our industry with meaningful solutions for nearly 100 years. Today, Phillips offers cutting-edge technology and data analytics, giving fleets the ability to maximize the safety and efficiency of their operations,” said ATA Chief Commercial Officer Mario Grande. “This partnership provides ATA members even greater access to Phillips’ products, allowing them to optimize services and improve their ROI.”

The Phillips Family consists of three distinct companies — Phillips Industries, Phillips Innovations and Phillips Connect — “who unite to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the commercial truck and trailer industry,” according to an ATA news release. “Phillips Industries excels in manufacturing electrical and air brake system components. Phillips Innovations spearheads the development of sustainable technology and trailer vision products. Phillips Connect specializes in providing advanced connected asset solutions that go beyond basic GPS tracking, utilizing seamless integration and IoT sensor technology extensively utilized in the freight industry.”

Phillips’s primary focus revolves around enhancing safety, security, cost efficiency and asset utilization, the news release noted.

“I am thrilled to announce that we have become members of the American Trucking Associations,” said Rob Phillips, CEO and president of Phillips Industries, CEO and founder of Phillips Connect and Phillips Innovations. “The ATA is an influential organization, representing the collective voice of the trucking industry with its impressive membership of over 37,000 dedicated individuals committed to safety, sustainability and efficiency.”

Phillips added: “Our affiliation with the ATA reinforces our commitment to supporting our industry and delivering optimal solutions for the future. We anticipate collaborating closely with the ATA and its members to drive ongoing advancements within the trucking sector.”