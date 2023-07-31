TheTrucker.com
New Jersey announces more than $47M for local bridge repairs

By The Trucker News Staff -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The state of New Jersey is preparing to maintain county bridges with the help of millions in grant funding.

TRENTON, N.J. — A total of 42 Local Bridges Fund grants — worth $47.3 million — are being doled out in New Jersey to help counties maintain bridges, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT).

“The (Gov. Phil) Murphy Administration is committed to improving the quality of life in New Jersey, and the Local Bridge Fund program does that as part of NJDOT’s Commitment to Communities,” NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “By providing grants to improve county-owned bridges throughout the state, we are helping local governments make critical infrastructure investments that improve the reliability of our statewide transportation network without having to impact local property taxes.”

Dollars for the Local Bridge Fund come through the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF), a news release noted.

The program provides funding for each of New Jersey’s 21 counties for the improvement of county bridges. The grants focus on the repair, reconstruction and replacement of bridges with the greatest structural deficiencies.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

