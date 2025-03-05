ATA strongly opposes Teamsters backed Faster Labor Contracts Act

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) led a bipartisan group of colleagues in introducing new, Teamsters-endorsed legislation to speed up first contracts for new unions.

The Faster Labor Contracts Act aims to prevent employers from stalling union contract negotiations — requiring talks to begin within 10 days. It would amend the National Labor Relations Act to create a clear timetable to securing a first union contract. The bill is being cosponsored by Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) as well as three Democrats — Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Gary Peters (D-Mich.)

“The status quo hurts workers,” said Senator Hawley. “Despite exercising their legal—and moral—right to bargain collectively, workers are often prevented from enjoying the benefits of the union they voted to form when mega-corporations drag their feet, slow-walk contract negotiations and try to erode support for the union. It’s wrong. We need real labor reform that puts workers first. I’m proud to introduce bipartisan and Teamsters-endorsed legislation that does just that.”

American Trucking Associations Strongly Opposes the Act

“Since 1980, union membership has plummeted from over 20 percent of the nation’s total workforce to less than ten percent today,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “This legislation was written at the behest of union bosses who put their interests before the hardworking [people] they represent. And now they’re asking Congress to help save their padded lifestyle. For 90 years, the National Labor Relations Act has survived these self-serving coups for one reason alone: It works. Everyone has a seat at the table, including American workers. To that end, the American Trucking Associations along with its thousands of medium and small members outright oppose this bill and will make certain it stands zero chance of ever becoming law.”

Teamsters: Legislation would Force Employers to Bargain Fairly, Timely and in Good Faith

“Greedy corporations will stop at nothing to keep workers from getting a fair first contract,” said Sean O’Brien Teamsters General President Their playbook is simple: stall, delay, and drag out negotiations to deny workers from securing the wages and conditions they deserve “Teamsters are proud to support the Faster Labor Contracts Act — real labor law reform that forces employers to bargain in good faith and holds them accountable when they don’t.”

Bipartisan Support

“Americans deserve fair wages, safe workplaces, and good benefits in exchange for their hard work—and forming a union helps workers fight for fairness in their workplace,” said Senator Booker. “Workers who vote to join a union have the right to form that union quickly, instead of facing years of delays from big corporations. This bipartisan bill would ensure that workers are able to have their voices heard and more quickly enjoy the benefits of forming a union instead of facing uncertainty and prolonged stalling tactics.”

According to Senator Peters, the bill is a step in the right direction. It would help crack down on union busting tactics so workers can fight for the wages and benefits they deserve, without interference and attempts to delay the process.

Faster Labor Contract Act

The Faster Labor Contracts Act would:

Amend the National Labor Relations Act to require that after workers have voted to form a union, employers must begin negotiating with the new union within 10 days.

Provide that if no agreement is reached within 90 days, the dispute will be referred to mediation.

Stipulate that if mediation fails within 30 days, or additional periods agreed upon by the parties, the dispute will be referred to binding arbitration to secure an initial contract.

Commission a Government Accountability Office report on average workplace time-to-contract one year after enactment.

“When unions thrive, working families thrive,” said Senator Merkley. “Our bipartisan effort is an important step forward to support hardworking Americans by making it easier to form a union, leading to better wages and benefits for all workers. Senator Hawley and I will do all we can to advance this common-sense reform to benefit workers nationwide.”

To view the bill in full, click here.