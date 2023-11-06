Aurora announces 3Q 2023 results

PITTSBURGH — Aurora Innovation has announced its third quarter 2023 results. Aurora’s shareholder letter, including its financial results, is available on its investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech.

“The third quarter was a period of intense focus on execution and capital discipline at Aurora,” said Chris Urmson, co-Founder and chief executive officer at Aurora. “Through these efforts, we are making strong progress toward closing our Safety Case, readying our hardware kit for commercial launch, and further improving the Aurora Driver’s performance in commercial settings. Alongside the maturing and scaling of our operations between Dallas and Houston, our teams are focused on preparing for an on-schedule commercial launch at the end of 2024.”

