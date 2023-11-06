Big rig chase in Houston area ends with driver’s arrest

HOUSTON — A Florida man was arrested in Fort Bend County, Texas, on Nov. 4 after leading police on a high-speed chase while driving an 18-wheeler.

Christopher John Lubowski, 51, was arrested for felony charges of evading and possession of a controlled substance after a more than 2.5-hour chase.

Police said they found meth inside of the truck’s cabin.

According to authorities, the chase began in Montgomery County when the Roman Forest Police Department responded to a report of reckless driving.

The 18-wheeler, shown on multiple traffic cameras wobbling back and forth as it lumbered throughout the Houston metropolitan area’s freeways, nearly struck several cars and deputies.

The chase ended in Fort Bend County after the truck became fenced in by dense residential neighborhoods.

Police told ABC13 they had to shoot the tires off of the big rig to get it to stop. A photo taken by the Roman Forest Police Department shortly after the chase ended shows a large puddle of what appears to be oil leaking from beneath the truck and covering a roadway.

There were no wrecks or injuries associated with the pursuit.