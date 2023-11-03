Werner prepares to haul US Capitol Christmas tree

MONONGAHELA NATIONAL FOREST, W. Va. — Werner Enterprises is in charge of hauling this year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas tree.

The 2023 tree, a 63-foot-tall Norway Spruce, was harvested on Nov. 1, from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, according to a news release.

A Kenworth 100th Anniversary T680 Signature Edition, sporting a newly installed graphics wrap, will soon transport the tree from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building.

The Capitol Christmas Tree Tour will officially begin on Nov. 4 with a special celebration in Elkins, West Virginia, home to the headquarters of the Monongahela National Forest. It will conclude Nov. 17, when the tree, named “wa’feem’tekwi” by the Shawnee Tribe, is delivered to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building.

The name means “bright tree” in the Shawnee language and is pronounced phonetically ‘wa thame tech we.”

“Endlessly Wild & Wonderful” is this year’s tour theme, and the message is prominently displayed on the truck’s driver and passenger sides.

The design also features the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Capitol Christmas tree and a background of the sunset overlooking the Monongahela National Forest.

Werner, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is one of the largest providers of transportation services in North America and employs more than 14,000 associates and operates nearly 8,300 trucks and 30,000 trailers.

The company selected drivers Jesus Davila and Tim Dean for the honor of transporting the special tree.

Davila and Dean will drive the T680 Signature Edition equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine rated at 455 horsepower, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles to a full slate of community celebrations en route to the nation’s capital.

Werner Enterprises will also deliver thousands of handmade ornaments made by West Virginians along with smaller trees for military families stationed at Joint Base Andrews.

“The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is a national treasure and Kenworth is proud to assist with the transportation effort for the 10th consecutive year,” said Jim Walenczak, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “We look forward to seeing this special tree all lit up at the nation’s capital this holiday season.”

Below is the full 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour public schedule:

Nov. 4: Elkins Depot Welcome Center, Elkins, West Virginia.

Nov. 5: Downtown Summersville, Summersville, West Virginia.

Nov. 6: Mitchell Chevrolet, Marlinton, West Virginia.

Nov. 7: Tamarack Marketplace, West Virginia.

Nov. 8: High Lawn Elementary School, Huntington, West Virginia.

Nov. 9: White Palace at Wheeling Park, Wheeling, West Virginia.

Nov. 10: 84 Lumber, Morgantown, West Virginia.

Nov. 11: Mylan Park (a.m. event) and West Virginia University (p.m. event), Morgantown, West Virginia.

Nov. 12: Swilled Dog/Raymond’s Gymnastic Center, Upper Tract, West Virginia.

Nov. 13: Davis Yard, Davis, West Virginia.

Nov. 14: WV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, Romney, West Virginia.

Nov. 15: Harpers Ferry Job Corps Center, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

Nov. 17: Delivery to West Lawn, U.S. Capitol building, Washington D.C.

For more information, visit the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree website by clicking here.