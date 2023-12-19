TheTrucker.com
Business

Average US diesel prices down from coast to coast

By John Worthen -
Home  >  Business   >   Average US diesel prices down from coast to coast
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Average US diesel prices down from coast to coast
The Energy Information Administration is reporting a drop in average diesel fuel prices throughout the nation.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel prices are down across the nation.

According to the Energy Information Administration, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel rang in at $3.894 on Dec. 18. That’s down from $3.987 on Dec. 11 and $4.092 on Dec. 4.

The highest average price in the nation is in California at $5.231. California is also the only place in the U.S. with an average price higher than $5.

The lowest diesel fuel prices, on average, can be found along the Gulf Coast at $3.569 per gallon, followed by the Lower Atlantic at $3.793 per gallon.

Capture

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE