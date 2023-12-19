Average US diesel prices down from coast to coast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel prices are down across the nation.

According to the Energy Information Administration, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel rang in at $3.894 on Dec. 18. That’s down from $3.987 on Dec. 11 and $4.092 on Dec. 4.

The highest average price in the nation is in California at $5.231. California is also the only place in the U.S. with an average price higher than $5.

The lowest diesel fuel prices, on average, can be found along the Gulf Coast at $3.569 per gallon, followed by the Lower Atlantic at $3.793 per gallon.