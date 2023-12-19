Musician Jelly Roll fills big rig with toys for needy kids

NASHVILLE — Country-rap musician Jelly Roll is playing Santa Claus in Nashville.

The singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, recently brought a tractor-trailer packed with toys to the Last Minute Toy Store in the Tennessee capital to help brighten Christmas for less fortunate children, according to store officials.

DeFord used a big rig that’s part of his tour, filling it with 10 pallets of toys and bikes. Last Minute Toy Store gives gifts, such as toys, gift cards, books and sports gear, to families who qualify.

Each year, the Last Minute Toy Store and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office collect and distribute the gifts to families who are having financial difficulties.

In a Facebook post, Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said Jelly Roll is “changing music and lives.”

Jelly Roll visited two Nashville-area Walmarts to help collect toys for the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Christmas charities and the Nashville Fire Department, WSMV reported. It was called the largest toy drive in city history.

On Oct. 20, he appeared at the Franklin, Tennessee, Walmart reopening and collected a donation of $25,000 worth of toys, in partnership with Coca-Cola and Hasbro, for the drive. Then on Nov. 4, he appeared at Walmart in Antioch, where anyone who donated a new toy could get into the event for free, WSMV reported last month. Several stores in the area had donation bins earmarked for the drive.

The Last Minute Toy Store gave 7,000 kids a happy holiday last year, WZTV reported.