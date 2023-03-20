Averitt delivers record donation of more than $1.2 million to St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Truck drivers and other employees of Averitt Express recently set a new standard for their largest donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, raising $1,200,001 in 2022.

The contribution was recently presented to St. Jude, marking the fourth consecutive year Averitt has given at least $1 million to the hospital, according to a news release.

It’s also the eighth consecutive year Averitt employees have either matched or broken their fundraising record. As has become the tradition for the last several years, the extra $1 represents what Averitt calls “The Power of One,” showing the difference every person can make.

The news release noted that this milestone was made possible by contributions from Averitt employees and retirees participating in Averitt Cares for Kids, the company’s charitable employee-giving program. More than 94% of Averitt associates are members of Averitt Cares for Kids, giving $1 per week to help St. Jude and other important causes. T

The donation was also bolstered by a company contribution of $750,000 in honor of associates’ accomplishments, life events and participation in community service projects.

“I’m humbled by the way our associates come together to support the good works of St. Jude,” Gary Sasser, Averitt’s chairman and chief executive officer, said. “For more than 50 years, we’ve been committed to helping others, and I’m even more excited about how we can help the children of St. Jude in the future through Averitt Cares for Kids.”

Averitt Cares for Kids began in 1987 and has contributed more than $14 million to numerous charities, including over $11 million to St. Jude, according to the news release.

Since 1990, Averitt Cares for Kids contributions have been designated to St. Jude as part of their special partnership.

And in 1997, Averitt Cares for Kids completed a $1.5 million endowment to help fund the initial construction of the St. Jude Leukemia and Lymphoma Clinic — 80% of all St. Jude patients visit the clinic at some point during their treatment.

