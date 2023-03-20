TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Truck driver accused of causing deadly I-94 wreck released on bond

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Truck driver accused of causing deadly I-94 wreck released on bond
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Truck driver accused of causing deadly I-94 wreck released on bond
Truck driver Yuhai Zhu, shown here in his jail booking photo, has been accused of causing the death of fellow truck driver Randall Buxton in a March 15 crash along Interstate 94 in North Dakota. (Courtesy: Cass County Jail)

FARGO, N.D. — A North Dakota judge has allowed a Canadian truck driver charged in a deadly March 15 crash to return to his home north of the border after posting a $5,000 bond.

According to court documents, 52-year-old Yuhai Zhu faces charges of negligent homicide and reckless endangerment — both felonies — stemming from an Interstate 94 wreck that authorities say he caused after stopping his big rig in the right westbound lane.

Zhu’s rig was subsequently rear-ended by another semi, causing a fiery crash that killed truck driver 72-year-old Randall Buxton. Police did not say why Zhu was stopped in the middle of the highway.

The wreck also caused approximately 6,700 gallons of ethylene glycol to leak from a tanker into the I-94 ditch, according to authorities.

The judge ordered Zhu, who needed a Mandarin interpreter in court, not to leave the U.S. or Canada. His next court date is set for April 19.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

8 Comments

Thought a driver was responsible for what was in front of him? would we hold an officer accountable if he stopped in traffic and someone rear ended him?? Sad

Reply

need to know the whole story! when did it become illegal to stop on the interstate if some one Infront of you the story need to be explain right

Reply

Ok, when the two of you run into someone who left thier vehicle in the driving lane, remember it’s your fault.

Reply

This a very racist town I got charge with the same thing they denied my bond and then made my bond over 25000 cash basically I came out that system with negligent homicide felony

Reply

why estupid driver’s stops on the shoulder on freeways i see flat bed driver’s tighten the straps on the shoulder how stupid it’s that park away from freeways in safe place for enything you all need to do.

Reply

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE