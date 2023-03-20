Truck driver accused of causing deadly I-94 wreck released on bond

FARGO, N.D. — A North Dakota judge has allowed a Canadian truck driver charged in a deadly March 15 crash to return to his home north of the border after posting a $5,000 bond.
According to court documents, 52-year-old Yuhai Zhu faces charges of negligent homicide and reckless endangerment — both felonies — stemming from an Interstate 94 wreck that authorities say he caused after stopping his big rig in the right westbound lane.
Zhu’s rig was subsequently rear-ended by another semi, causing a fiery crash that killed truck driver 72-year-old Randall Buxton. Police did not say why Zhu was stopped in the middle of the highway.
The wreck also caused approximately 6,700 gallons of ethylene glycol to leak from a tanker into the I-94 ditch, according to authorities.
The judge ordered Zhu, who needed a Mandarin interpreter in court, not to leave the U.S. or Canada. His next court date is set for April 19.
8 Comments
Thought a driver was responsible for what was in front of him? would we hold an officer accountable if he stopped in traffic and someone rear ended him?? Sad
need to know the whole story! when did it become illegal to stop on the interstate if some one Infront of you the story need to be explain right
Ok, when the two of you run into someone who left thier vehicle in the driving lane, remember it’s your fault.
I think 🤔 the Judge was applying Trudeau Canadian Communist Party “Law.”
Hail Emperor Trudeau
This a very racist town I got charge with the same thing they denied my bond and then made my bond over 25000 cash basically I came out that system with negligent homicide felony
Why was he stopped 1st of all? Very important facts are left out.
Shame on you for not giving the whole story.
why estupid driver’s stops on the shoulder on freeways i see flat bed driver’s tighten the straps on the shoulder how stupid it’s that park away from freeways in safe place for enything you all need to do.