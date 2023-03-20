TheTrucker.com
160 Driving Academy launches new location in San Diego

By The Trucker News Staff -
Everyone is all smiles on Feb. 15 during the ribbon cutting ceremony at 160 Driving Academy's newest location in San Diego. (Courtesy: 160 Driving Academy)

SAN DIEGO — 160 Driving Academy’s newest location in San Diego hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 15.

Attendees included 160 Driving Academy San Diego Leadership team, assemblymen’s representatives, city council members and the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce members, according to a news release.

160 Driving Academy bills itself as the nation’s largest commercial driving school.

“As the fastest growing vocational school in the country, in 2023, the company will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a semi-truck,” according to the news release. “160 Driving Academy is licensed and operates in 43 states and each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Entry Level Driver Training Program. The 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 400 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers.”

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

