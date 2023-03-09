Averitt Express opens new distribution, fulfillment center in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Averitt Express has opened a new distribution and fulfillment center in Louisville, Kentucky, as part of the company’s continued growth of its distribution and fulfillment services.

The 324,000-square-foot enclosed-space facility will equip Averitt to further expand its capacity to manage the flow of domestic and international freight, according to a news release.

The center is located near the Louisville International Airport, as well as local railyards.

With its new Louisville location, Averitt officials say they will be able to streamline their customers’ supply chains throughout the central and southeastern U.S.

“Louisville is one of the nation’s busiest distribution hubs, and its location is ideal for distribution and fulfillment services,” Ed Smith, Averitt’s vice president of distribution and fulfillment, said. “With this new location, we can reach 95% of the U.S. population by air within four hours and 65% within a day’s drive.”

Averitt said it expects a significant portion of the new center to be dedicated to its customers in the bourbon and spirits industries. Customers in these industries will be able to store and distribute both finished and unfinished goods at the location, allowing for accelerated production and convenient transportation solutions.

The new center, located at 2103 South Park Road, will provide approximately 25 new jobs and roughly 40 temporary positions.