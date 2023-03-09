Motive announces new AI capabilities for Driver Safety Solution

SAN FRANCISCO — Motive has announced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for its Driver Safety Solution, improving the accuracy of the Motive AI Dashcam and adding new types of safety and risk triggers to enhance driver protection and reduce customer liability, according to a news release.

The new features include improved collision detection, stop sign violation detection, driver distraction detection, unsafe lane change alerts and camera obstruction detection.

Motive also released its inaugural State of Safety Report, which found that 95% of respondents said driver safety performance was a priority, but “improving safety ranked below increasing revenue and minimizing expenses,” the news release stated.

The report shows that accident avoidance benefits businesses, with those surveyed experiencing visibility into driver performance, fewer unsafe driving behaviors, insurance savings and fewer accidents. The report also found that fleets with an AI-powered safety solution saved anywhere from $91,000 to $1.72 million in 2022.

“Our inaugural State of Safety Report indicates that organizations think they need to choose between safety and profitability,” said Jai Ranganathan, chief product officer at Motive. “But, as our customers know, fewer accidents, less safety events, and decreased insurance premiums deliver savings and drive efficiencies that drop to their business’s bottom line.”