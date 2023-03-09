TheTrucker.com
Tractor-trailer bursts, spills grain across Georgia highway

By The Trucker News Staff -
This grain trailer split open on March 7 along Fall Line Freeway in Washington County, Ga. (Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff's Department via Facebook)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor-trailer spilled what appeared to be grain all over a Georgia highway on March 7.

Photos show the trailer to be almost split in two.

WGXA reported that the grain spilled across three lanes and onto the median of Fall Line Freeway at Suburban Drive in Washington County, Georgia.

No word on what caused the trailer to burst open or if there were any injuries. Drivers were asked to use caution as the mess was cleaned up.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

