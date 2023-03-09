Tractor-trailer bursts, spills grain across Georgia highway

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor-trailer spilled what appeared to be grain all over a Georgia highway on March 7.
Photos show the trailer to be almost split in two.
WGXA reported that the grain spilled across three lanes and onto the median of Fall Line Freeway at Suburban Drive in Washington County, Georgia.
No word on what caused the trailer to burst open or if there were any injuries. Drivers were asked to use caution as the mess was cleaned up.
