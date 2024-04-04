Averitt named as Truckload Carrier of the Year by IL2000

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt was recently announced as the 2023 Truckload Carrier of the Year by the logistics company IL2000.
The annual Carrier of the Year award is the way that IL2000 recognizes the carriers “who consistently perform well across a spectrum of indicators, including on-time performance, rate of growth, claims track record, and demonstrable customer service,” according to a news release.
Mark French, 3PL director of corporate business development at Averitt, said his company is thankful for the acknowledgement.
French also lauded his company’s team for their “outstanding performance and dedication,” adding, “the team’s efforts make it easy to maintain good relationships with our partners.”
