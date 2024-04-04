TheTrucker.com
Business

Averitt named as Truckload Carrier of the Year by IL2000

By Erica N. Guy -
Home  >  Business   >   Averitt named as Truckload Carrier of the Year by IL2000
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Averitt named as Truckload Carrier of the Year by IL2000
From left: Averitt vice president of corporate transportation Danny Crooks; Averitt director of Truckload operations Mike Floyd; and Averitt vice president of Truckload sales Tim Reeves pose with the 2023 Truckload Carrier of the Year trophy given to Averitt by IL2000. (Courtesy: Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt was recently announced as the 2023 Truckload Carrier of the Year by the logistics company IL2000.

The annual Carrier of the Year award is the way that IL2000 recognizes the carriers “who consistently perform well across a spectrum of indicators, including on-time performance, rate of growth, claims track record, and demonstrable customer service,” according to a news release.

Mark French, 3PL director of corporate business development at Averitt, said his company is thankful for the acknowledgement.

French also lauded his company’s team for their “outstanding performance and dedication,” adding, “the team’s efforts make it easy to maintain good relationships with our partners.”

For more information about Averitt’s Truckload services, visit Averitt.com/Truckload

Erica N. Guy

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

Avatar for Erica N. Guy
Erica N. Guy
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor's degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE