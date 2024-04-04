 Love’s opens 5 new Speedco locations

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Love’s Travel Stops recently opened five new Speedco locations.

Love’s Truck Care and Speedco also completed upgrades to two existing maintenance shops, adding 23 service bays and 10 service trucks, according to a news release.

The new and remodeled locations can be found next to Love’s in:

Nogales, Arizona (new)

St. Augustine, Florida (new)

Waco, Georgia (remodeled)

Michigan City, Indiana (new)

Canton, Mississippi (remodeled)

Picayune, Mississippi (new)

Watertown, New York (new)

These locations all offer tire, lube, light mechanical services, roadside services and DOT inspections for professional drivers and fleets at affordable prices.

In addition, Love’s Truck Care and Speedco are the exclusive warranty repair and campaign recall service provider for Freightliner and International trucks.

Love’s Truck Care and Speedco have more than 430 locations across the country with more than 1,300 service bays and 900 roadside service trucks.