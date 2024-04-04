Man walking in North Carolina interstate struck by pickup, big rig

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina authorities say an 18-year-old male died on Thursday, April 4, after a pickup and an 18-wheeler struck him while he was walking in the middle lane of a Raleigh interstate.
Police said a single-car crash happened just before the man was run over on Interstate 540 east.
Officials didn’t say why the man was walking in the road, and it wasn’t clear whether the man was connected with the original crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
