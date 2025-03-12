Bendix Huntington celebrates 45 years of excellence

AVON, Ohio— A lot has changed in commercial vehicle technologies since Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems (Bendix) first opened the doors of its Huntington, Ind. operation in February 1980 with 30 employees.

Four and a half decades later, the site has become a cornerstone of Bendix’s North American manufacturing and distribution network, employing over 400 team members across multiple high-tech facilities.

“Reaching 45 years is a testament to our remarkable team and our forward-thinking approach,” said Eric Meehan, managing director of operations at Huntington. “Because of our employees’ dedication to quality, customer satisfaction, and workplace safety, we remain at the forefront of innovations that help commercial fleets and drivers operate more safely and efficiently. At the same time, our deep commitment to Huntington has contributed to our longevity, with everyone here taking as much pride in our home community as we do in our work.”

Evolution

According to a company press release, yhe Huntington operation has steadily evolved into a multifaceted campus engaged in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and assembly of Bendix products for the commercial vehicle industry. Along the way, its success has been fueled by leading-edge manufacturing strategies, an unwavering commitment to quality and safety, and a workforce culture focused on continuous improvement.

Building on Manufacturing Excellence

The Huntington operation includes manufacturing and assembly facilities, as well as the Bendix Distribution Center (BDC), the company’s primary North American distribution center.

The Bendix Huntington team handles air compressor remanufacturing; assembly of electronics, including sensors, electronic control units, radar units, and cameras for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS); and manufacture of integrated modules and engine vibration dampers. The site manages nearly 199,000 Bendix part numbers consisting of finished goods and components.

Over the years, the campus has garnered prestigious quality accolades from major commercial vehicle manufacturers, reflecting a deeply rooted culture of continuous improvement, according to the release.

“Quality and reliability are non-negotiables for Bendix,” Meehan said. “Each day, our workforce brings a strong commitment to excellence that you can see in our products and processes – whether we’re supplying air compressors, assembling crucial ADAS components, or delivering next-generation brake technologies.”

Cutting-Edge Transformation

Bendix’s Huntington campus now spans approximately 855,000 square feet across four buildings. Two recent multimillion-dollar capital investments in the plant underscore Bendix’s commitment to meet customer demand and anticipate future market needs.

One investment is directed at the BDC, which is undergoing a transformation into a state-of-the-art distribution center that integrates automated storage and retrieval systems, goods-to-person workflows, and enhanced warehouse control technologies. Slated for completion in late-2025, this upgrade is set to improve productivity and material flow while expanding the capacity to serve more than 6,000 aftermarket and OEM ship-to locations across North America.

The other investment resulted in centralized engine vibration damper production. In response to growing market needs, Bendix recently consolidated its North American damper production into a single, larger Huntington facility. By aligning production and storage within Plant 1, the company has significantly increased efficiency, streamlined logistics, and opened the door to future automation and capacity expansions, according to the release.

Investment and Growth

Highlights in the site’s development include:

1980 – Huntington’s Plant 1 Distribution Center opens with 30 employees.

1984 – Air compressor remanufacturing operations begin.

1997 – Second Huntington facility opens, adding original equipment manufacturing capabilities.

2000 – Huntington’s third facility opens to support manufacture of pretested subassemblies known as integrated modules.

2002 – Bendix becomes a member of Munich, Germany-based Knorr-Bremse.

2003 – Huntington’s Plant 1 Distribution Center undergoes a 63,000-square-foot expansion to support business growth.

2008 – Bendix announces an $8.3 million expansion of Huntington operations and opens its Sabine Street facility, which houses the Huntington operation’s second modules production plant.

2013 – Bendix opens its first on-site health care center. The Huntington site is available for Huntington employees and family members, offering workplace access to primary care, health assessments, health coaching, and disease management. Huntington is the first Bendix location to open an on-site health center.

2014 – Bendix’s Huntington manufacturing operations earn the Daimler Trucks North America 2013 Masters of Quality Supplier Award, as well as a place on PACCAR’s list of premier suppliers that meet demanding quality expectations.

2017 – Bendix adds two production lines to manufacture vibration dampers.

2018 – Bendix launches damper manufacturing and retrofit component production in Huntington.

2019 – Acquisition of a 409,000-square-foot facility – the BDC – begins Huntington expansion and plant realignment.

2021 – A 1.168-megawatt solar array goes online, satisfying about 30% of Plant 1’s energy requirements. A second solar installation is underway at the BDC and is expected to be completed later this year.

2024 – Work begins on upgrading the BDC into a state-of-the-art facility.

2024 – Bendix completes consolidation of the engine vibration damper business into a larger space on campus.

Adaptation