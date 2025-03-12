Jack Griffin earns Lifetime Achievement Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The American Trucking Associations’ Moving and Storage Conference honored Jack Griffin, chairman and CEO of Atlas Van Lines, with the Moving & Storage Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Jack is a pillar of the moving and storage industry, pioneering new business models, adopting innovative technology, and advocating for policies that benefit businesses and contribute to the well-being of workers,” said Steve McKenna, MSI chairman. “Throughout his tenure at Atlas, Jack has deftly navigated the turbulent economy while elevating moving standards. He is passionate about improving customer service and has had an indispensable role in enhancing the industry’s public image and growth.”

Veteran Industry Professional

Griffin was elected CEO of Atlas World Group Inc. in November 2016, bringing over 30 years of industry experience to his current position. He is a proud member of ATA and ATA’s MSC, serving on the executive committee, and previously chaired the Moving and Storage Institute. He is an active member of the International Association of Movers (IAM), the Worldwide ERC (WERC), and Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM).

“Jack places a premium on community involvement, leading by example and fostering a culture at Atlas that encourages volunteerism. Above all, he treats employees and colleagues in the industry like family,” said Dan Hilton, MSC executive director. “For his countless contributions, we are thrilled to recognize Jack with the MSI Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating his enduring impact on the industry and community.”

Community Contributions

Griffin is deeply involved in his local community of Evansville, Ind., where he volunteers with several local charities and supports community development initiatives.

The Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Service is the moving industry’s most prestigious symbol of leadership, innovation, integrity and service, awarded to individuals who have built a reputation for professional excellence and made significant contributions leading to overall industry growth and advancement.

In addition to the Lifetime Achievement Award, MSC handed out a number of awards to member carriers as part of the group’s Annual Meeting this week: