Peterbilt moves forward with Bendix partnership 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When Peterbilt hit the exhibition floor at the the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) 2025 Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) meeting, it did so with an offering of new technology in its model 579.

That technology comes from a lasting partnership with Bendix.

In an interview with thetrucker.com, Peterbilt’s Director of Product Marketing Jacob White gave some brief details on not only the truck itself, but why the features provided by Bendix are important.

Lasting Partnership

“We have been standard with the fusion system with Bendix for a very long time,” White said of the relationship between Peterbilt and Bendix that dates back to 2012. “We have got a long history of developing these systems and putting them into market and giving fleets what they need.”

Peterbilt announced the availability of Bendix Fusion Stop & Auto-Go Advanced on the 579 earlier this week.

Exclusive Features

The new system uses a new forward-facing camera and upgraded software to enhance collision mitigation for both moving and stationary vehicles.

It includes two new features: Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB) and High Beam Assist.

This Fusion system includes previously available technologies such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Active Cruise with Braking (ACB), and Lane Departure Warning (LDW). The system also prioritizes alerts to help minimize driver distraction.

Available Models

The Bendix Fusion Stop & Auto-Go Advanced is available with the PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines paired with the TX-12 transmission or with the Cummins X15 engine paired with the Eaton Endurant 12-speed transmission.

“The Model 579 is the most advanced Peterbilt on-highway tractor we’ve ever produced. Drivers prefer the 579 because of its driver comfort and safety features,” said Erik Johnson, assistant general manager, Sales and Marketing for Peterbilt. “With the addition of the Fusion™ Stop & Auto-Go Advanced system, the 579 becomes an even more compelling value proposition for our customers, delivering exceptional levels of safety, efficiency and performance.”

The technology research does not stop.

White hinted that more Artificial Intelligence should be on the way soon.

“Our goal is to equip the driver with all the safety systems and information that they need, when they need it to pilot these rigs,” White said.