Bestpass, Comdata partner to expand permit ordering services

ALBANY, N.Y. – Bestpass Inc. has announced a partnership with Comdata Inc. that officials from both companies said is designed to assist fleets and owner-operators in saving money when ordering permits for travel across North America.

Comdata offers more than 500 types of permits for fleets in need of alcohol, oversize/overweight, superloads, manuals, IRP and trip and fuel, according to a news release.

“We are excited to partner with Comdata to expand our offering to fleets and owner-operators,” Jason Walker, CRO at Bestpass, said. “Comdata will be a great partner for us as we diversify our offering and continue our focus on becoming a one-stop shop for customers, streamlining their administrative needs and helping them stay focused on the road ahead. Comdata issued over 250,000 permits in 2022, and we look forward to leveraging the company’s expertise as we coordinate our efforts to simplify processes for fleet owners and operators traveling over state lines. We look forward to continuing to build our partnership.”

Ed Sanderson, general manager of permit operations at Comdata, said that the two companies’ combined expertise places fleets and owner-operators “in the best position when traveling across North America. Bestpass’ reputation for best service and coverage in the industry enhances the value of our permitting programs.”

To learn more, contact [email protected] or visit https://bestpass.com/solutions/trucking-fleets.