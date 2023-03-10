Connecticut DOT’s Vision Zero Council aims to create policy to stem state’s roadway deaths

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CDOT) launched the Vision Zero Council with the goal of making the state’s roads safer.

The council formed in 2022 after almost 400 people were killed on state roadways, a news release stated.

That year was the deadliest year on Connecticut roadways in decades. Around 1,500 people were seriously injured on the state’s roads in 2022.

So far this year, dozens have been killed on Connecticut roads and highways.

WTIC quoted CDOT spokesman Josh Morgan saying that that many deaths and injuries are “just an unacceptable number.”

He added that many of the crashes were related to impairment, distraction, speeding and many were preventable.

The Vision Zero Council aims to create policies to improve road safety, which in turn would reduce injuries and road fatalities, according to the news release.

The new policies would increase safety or change the design of certain roads to improve safety. One proposal under consideration is lowering the blood alcohol concentration limit from .08 to .05.

All Vision Zero Council meetings are recorded.

Information can be found here.