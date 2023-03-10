Maverick Transportation to deploy Platform Science tech in entire fleet

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and SAN DIEGO — Maverick Transportation and transportation technology company Platform Science have announced a new collaboration to bring Platform Science’s software to Maverick Transportation’s fleet.

Maverick Transportation, which operates a fleet of approximately 1,600 units primarily east of the Rockies and also in Canada and Mexico, is deploying many of the driver-centric apps that Platform Science offers through their suite of fleet management solutions, according to a news release.

Platform offers apps for media managing, workflow, navigation and more.

“Platform Science’s customer-focused approach aligns perfectly with Maverick’s core values and we look for that in our vendor partners,” Mark Gann, vice president of information technology at Maverick Transportation, said. “We are constantly evaluating technology to help improve our drivers’ lives, safety, and unbeatable customer service. We’re very excited to have Platform Science as a vendor partner to help us be successful in achieving these goals.”

Jack Kennedy, CEO and co-founder of Platform Science, lauded Maverick Transportation, saying that “for over 40 years (they have) established themselves as a nationwide leader in hauling complex loads. Moreover, they have done so with a commitment to safety, innovation and most importantly their people. We are proud to collaborate with their team to bring groundbreaking connected vehicle technology to their fleet, improve the work lives of their team members, and help them continue to raise the bar of excellence.”