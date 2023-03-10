Monitor names Fleet Advantage named 1 of 2023 most innovative companies

FORT LAUDERDALE – Fleet Advantage has been named one of Monitor’s 2023 Most Innovative Companies in Equipment Finance for the third consecutive year.

Monitor’s 2023 Most Innovative Companies in Equipment Finance award recognizes innovative companies in the equipment finance ecosystem within various industries including transportation and logistics, according to a news release.

“Throughout 2022, Fleet Advantage continued to work closely with organizations to review their procurement strategy and key financial metrics,” the news release stated. “The company offers various financial analyses to assist clients determine how to finance their equipment to enable shorter trade cycles, and reviews different lease structure types such as an unbundled lease versus a full-service lease.”

Monitor officials said that Fleet Advantage “aimed to assist Fortune 100 companies with transportation fleets and equipment finance leaders change the way they see the environment, as well as their impact. The company helped organizations reach environmental, social and governance goals while promoting sustainability through shortening asset life cycles and optimizing vehicle specifications to be more fuel-efficient.”

Fleet Advantage unveiled a new program in 2022 to help companies certify the greenhouse gas emissions output of their fleets. Such certifications would be mandated under a proposed rule issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“We are thrilled to be recognized again by Monitor as one of the most innovative companies in the equipment finance industry,” Matt de Aguiar, chief operating officer for Fleet Advantage, said. “Fleet Advantage’s leadership and entire workforce population believes that innovation, when leveraged effectively, can create a culture where breakthrough ideas are generated continuously.”