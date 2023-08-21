TheTrucker.com
Bidding War: Old Dominion tops Estes Express’ offer for Yellow’s terminals

By The Trucker News Staff -
Yellow Corp. trucks navigate the YRC Freight terminal Friday, July 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Trucking company Yellow Corp. has shut down operations and is headed for a bankruptcy filing, Sunday, July 30, 2023, according to the Teamsters Union and multiple media reports. After years of financial struggles, reports of Yellow preparing for bankruptcy emerged last week — as the Nashville, Tennessee-based trucker saw customers leave in large numbers. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

DOVER, Del. — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has topped an offer by Estes Express to purchase Yellow’s terminals out of bankruptcy.

According to papers filed in a Delaware bankruptcy court on Friday, Aug. 18, Old Dominion has bid $1.5 billion.

On Aug. 17, Estes Express filed paperwork to offer $1.3 billion for the terminals. That bid, known as a “stalking horse,” doesn’t allow anyone to bid lower than $1.3 billion but doesn’t prevent higher bids.

The winning bidder will own more than 270 terminals.

Yellow, which has 180 days to entertain higher bids for its real estate assets, also plans to sell its tractors and trailers.

The Trucker News Staff

