Bidding War: Old Dominion tops Estes Express’ offer for Yellow’s terminals

DOVER, Del. — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has topped an offer by Estes Express to purchase Yellow’s terminals out of bankruptcy.
According to papers filed in a Delaware bankruptcy court on Friday, Aug. 18, Old Dominion has bid $1.5 billion.
On Aug. 17, Estes Express filed paperwork to offer $1.3 billion for the terminals. That bid, known as a “stalking horse,” doesn’t allow anyone to bid lower than $1.3 billion but doesn’t prevent higher bids.
The winning bidder will own more than 270 terminals.
Yellow, which has 180 days to entertain higher bids for its real estate assets, also plans to sell its tractors and trailers.
Yellow filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware and shut down operations in early August after financial woes and a lack of cash.
None of the companies have offered comment on the pending deals.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.