Trucker’s gun threat to cops leads to Texas standoff

CLEVELAND, Texas — Police in Texas arrested a Truck driver on Aug. 17 after he threatened them with a gun.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, Daniel Joseph Georgianni, 53, of Galveston, became agitated after traffic was halted due to an accident near U.S. 59.

Police said he kept honking his rig’s horn, refusing to stop even after being told he would face charges of noise pollution.

During a final warning, police said Georgianni threatened an officer with a gun. The officer backed away from the rig, and an area around the scene was placed on lockdown.

Police negotiated with Georgianni for more than two hours before he finally surrendered.

He is being charged with is charged with resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, and interference with public duties, a Class B misdemeanor.

Additional charges may be added, police said.