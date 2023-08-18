Estes bids more than $1B for Yellow’s terminals

NASHVILLE — Estes Express has offered a bid of $1.3 billion for bankrupt Yellow Corp’s shipping terminals, according to attorneys at an Aug. 17 hearing in U.S. bankruptcy court.
Instead of accepting Estes’ initial offer to provide a loan as part of its bid, Yellow is instead receiving a loan from Citadel and MFN Partners, according to financial reports.
If Yellow accepts Estes’ bid, Estes will own more than 270 terminals.
Yellow also plans to sell its tractors and trailers, which are not part of the Estes deal.
Yellow has 180 days to entertain higher bids for its real estate assets and fleet of trucks.
