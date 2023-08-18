Trailer giant Fruehauf’s parent company buys East Manufacturing

RANDOLPH, Ohio — Fultra, the parent company of Fruehauf, has acquired East Manufacturing, a maker of aluminum flatbed, drop deck, dump, round bottom and refuse trailers as well as steel dump trailers and aluminum truck bodies.

“We are thrilled to welcome East Manufacturing to the family,” said Jorge Martinez, CEO of Fultra. “East really fits with our vision to be the trusted solutions partner for the commercial vehicle market in North America. We are confident that our employees and communities as well as customers, dealers and suppliers, will benefit from our combined strengths. We are honored and proud to be the stewards of two iconic brands like East and Fruehauf in North America.”

Howard Booher Jr, son of co-founder Howard D. Booher, said he “feels privileged to have had the opportunity to step in as president after my father passed. I am confident that Fultra will lead our legacy forward with pride and care.”

Robert Bruce, co-founder of East, said that several companies showed interest in buying East.

“But at the end of the day, we selected Fultra because it has a demonstrated track record of taking care of its employees, customers and communities,” Bruce said. “We are proud to have Fultra carry forward and grow the East brand and legacy established over the past 55 years.”

Tom Wiseman will take over the helm of East as CEO of both East and Fruehauf Inc.

“East will continue to operate as a standalone entity with all existing management and employees as a key to move forward,” Wiseman said. “We will build on East’s strengths combined with group synergies to deliver even greater value to our customers and dealers.”