BlueGrace Logistics names Carly Bly senior director of carrier relations

TAMPA, Fla. — BlueGrace Logistics, one of the largest Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers in North America, has announced the hiring of logistics veteran Carly Bly to a new company role, senior director of carrier relations.

“As a 3PL, the relationships we build with our carriers are vital to the success of our shippers,” said Adam Blankenship, chief operating officer at BlueGrace Logistics. “Making connections and responsiveness to new opportunities makes professionals like Carly indispensable to the continued growth of our organization.”

According to a news release, Bly’s role “brings strategic innovation to how BlueGrace manages, cultivates and optimizes LTL carrier relationships and networks by defining and establishing LTL standard procedures to promote both continuity and growth in 3PL and Managed Logistics sales and operations.”

Bly began her logistics career in freight forwarding with Expeditors International as part of their Import Customs Brokerage based in Tampa.

She moved to Coyote Logistics in Chicago as part of the Intermodal Pricing team and then transitioned into less-than-load (LTL) operations and pricing as the LTL Pricing and Analytics Manager.

Following that role, she managed BlueGrace’s portfolio as a Strategic Account Manager at YRC Worldwide (now Yellow) in the 3PL channel.

Most recently, she worked at Kenco Logistics for nearly four years as the senior manager of customer development with a focus on LTL.