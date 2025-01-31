BlueGrace Logistics names Elisabeth Miller Director of Parcel

TAMPA, Fla. — BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace) is announcing the appointment of Elisabeth Miller as Director of Parcel.

“We understand the increasing need for multimodal logistics solutions in today’s fast-paced market,” said Jason Lockard, senior vice president of managed logistics. “Elisabeth’s leadership ensures we continue delivering freight services that optimize costs and efficiencies for our clients.”

Director of Parcel

Miller will lead the company’s established parcel services department, enhancing its capabilities and integration with existing Less-than-Truckload (LTL) and Truckload (TL) offerings.

“Recognizing the growing demand for single-sourced managed transportation solutions, BlueGrace Logistics is reinforcing its commitment to innovation by bolstering its Parcel division,” BlueGrace said in a press release. “This department focuses on procurement, contract negotiation, systems integration, service audits, and business intelligence—all aimed at streamlining operations and delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

Logistics Veteran

Miller brings over 20 years of expertise in supply chain, logistics, and e-commerce. She has spearheaded TMS development, strategic pricing, and managed 3PL customers while developing parcel resale programs. Her experience includes enhancing CRM systems, expanding market reach, and improving customer engagement. Known for fostering innovation and building strategic partnerships, Miller will spearhead efforts to drive growth and enhance BlueGrace’s ongoing parcel operations.

“Elisabeth’s strategic vision and extensive experience are invaluable as we strengthen our Parcel division,” said Bobby Harris, CEO. “By fully integrating parcel with LTL, truckload, and Managed Logistics, we can deliver even greater efficiency and cost savings for our customers. Elisabeth’s leadership ensures seamless, multimodal solutions for the evolving needs of the businesses we serve.”

Under Miller’s direction, BlueGrace’s Parcel division will deepen partnerships with carriers, refine integration of BlueShip TMS and EVOS PlanTools, and perform thorough audits of service and invoicing. Enhanced business intelligence will empower clients with actionable insights for decision-making, underscoring BlueGrace’s commitment to be a trusted freight partner for businesses of all sizes, according to the release.