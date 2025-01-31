TheTrucker.com
Donaldson partners with Daimler Truck North America for Freightliner’s SuperTruck III project

By Dana Guthrie -
Donaldson and Daimler Truck North America join forces on SuperTruck III project. (Photo courtesy Freightliner)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.  Donaldson Company is partnering with Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) on their hydrogen fuel cell project.

Donaldson’s advanced air filter technology is set to be featured in the next-generation Freightliner SuperTruck III, further solidifying its position at the forefront of hydrogen fuel cell innovation, according to a media release.

“Donaldson Company and Daimler Truck North America have a long-standing partnership, collaborating on various filtration solutions for DTNA’s commercial vehicles. We are enthusiastic to continue providing support for the SuperTruck III program,” said Keith Bechtum, vice president of OEM sales in Donaldson’s mobile solutions division.

SuperTruck Program

The SuperTruck program, initiated by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), aims to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions of heavy-duty Class 8 long-haul trucks.

Since its inception in 2011, this initiative has driven significant advancements, producing multiple demonstrator vehicles from leading manufacturers. While the SuperTruck I and II projects focused on optimizing diesel engines, the latest project involves developing a cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell truck demonstrator—a transformative step toward a cleaner, more sustainable transportation future. DTNA has received a total of $26 million (€24.6 million) from the DOE for this project.

The field experience gained through this initiative will be instrumental in accelerating the adoption of other on-highway hydrogen fuel cell applications, shaping the future of transportation, according to a company press release.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

