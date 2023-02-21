BlueGrace Logistics promotes Bonnie Beckmann

TAMPA, Fla. — BlueGrace Logistics announced Feb. 14 the promotion of Bonnie Beckmann to vice president of commercial operations and audit.

In this new capacity, “Beckmann will lead audit and freight claims companywide, while pursuing innovative ways to leverage additional business opportunities across BlueGrace,” according to a news release.

“Bonnie’s impact at BlueGrace is immeasurable and I am excited to see what new strengths she can bring to her role as vice president,” Adam Blankenship, chief operating officer and president of managed logistics at BlueGrace Logistics, said.

Prior to BlueGrace, Beckmann worked for Centratech, eMDee Technology and Aerosonic in accounting and purchasing for the military aerospace industry working with customers, as well as vendors, such as Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Raytheon and Northrup Grumman.