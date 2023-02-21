Ascend partners with Volvo for autonomous transportation

ATLANTA, Ga. — Ascend has formed a partnership with Volvo Autonomous Solutions, which will make Ascend the first asset-based truckload carrier to reserve capacity for V.A.S.’s hub-to-hub autonomous transportation offering in the first lane planned for operation.

“We are excited to begin testing autonomous, long-distance linehaul options within our network,” said Scott Stowers, President of Ascend Dedicated. “This partnership with V.A.S. closely aligns with Ascend’s continued efforts to transform the regional truckload sector by leveraging technology, building density, and offering driver-friendly routes and policies, all with the goal of providing unparalleled service to our customers.”

Ascend Dedicated, the firm’s newest arm, is being built upon Dedicated Transportation Solutions LLC, which was acquired last year. Ascend Dedicated will pick up customer loads and transport them to V.A.S. hubs in Dallas and Houston, Texas. From there, V.A.S. will complete the onward linehaul movement to its destination hub, from which Ascend drivers will transport loads to their final destinations.

“Whether it is additional capacity, keeping drivers closer to home, or improving road safety, autonomy holds enormous potential to transform the transportation industry,” said Nils Jaeger, President of Volvo Autonomous Solutions. “At Volvo Autonomous Solutions, we believe that the way to autonomy is through collaboration and the creation of solutions that are tailor-made for the specific needs of our customers. We are excited to collaborate with Ascend to better understand carrier needs and challenges while bringing all the benefits of autonomy to their business.”

By working with V.A.S. and supporting the real-world development of this technology, the collaboration seeks to accelerate the advancement of autonomous driving technology. Central to this is ensuring vehicles have comprehensive capabilities to safely operate in their intended operational domain, and for the foreseeable future, all vehicles operated autonomously have a qualified driver on board.

For more information about Ascend’s dedicated transportation offerings, please visit dtsolutions.net. For general information about Ascend, please visit ascend.net.