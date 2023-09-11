Boyle’s Laura Duryea named WIT’s September member of the month

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced Laura Duryea of Boyle Transportation as its September 2023 member of the month. Duryea is the director of driver recruitment and professional growth for Boyle.

Duryea began her career as a professional driver in the transportation industry; she was inspired by driving a shuttle bus while attending university. After graduating from university, she attended the Pittsburgh Diesel Institute and went on to work as a driver for the next 25 years.

Her last two years as a driver were spent as a team driver at Boyle before she transitioned into the role of manager of recruiting, retention and driver development, where she worked for five years. She has been in her current position since July 2023. She said she truly believes her years of experience as a truck driver brings a fresh perspective to the position.

In 2022, Duryea was named as a member of the newly established Women of Trucking Advisory Board (WOTAB) of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). The advisory board’s mission is to support women inspired to pursue careers in the trucking industry and provide scholarship opportunities for those same women. She was also recently named as a mentor in the Women in Motion Mentor Program with the American Trucking Association.

Duryea is a passionate member of WIT and a vivid supporter of its mission, saying, “Women are collaborative by nature, and when we come together for a cause, we can change the world and this industry.”

Apart from her transportation career, Duryea is a member of the Savannah Professional Woman for Good, which supports nonprofits in the local community. She also served the Dover Volunteer Fire Department as secretary for 10 years, and she ran LaDa Farms, which supplied organic produce to local natural food stores, for over a decade.