Truck Enterprises set for new New Ashland, Virginia location after groundbreaking ceremony

ASHLAND, Va. — Truck Enterprises recently broke ground for its newest commercial truck dealership location in Ashland, Virginia. The new location will serve customers who live north of the James River in Richmond.

The new facility will have 80 employees and create about 20 new opportunities for the surrounding area. The facility will also include 24 service bays, a body shop with 18 service bays, expanded parts inventory, new and used truck sales, and truck rental and leasing.

Michael Carwile CEO of Truck Enterprises, says the company is “looking forward to exceeding our customers’ expectations, welcoming many new team members to the family, and being active in our local community.”

The company hired W.M. Jordan Construction for the construction of the new facility.

“It is important to us to use local businesses in this project,” said Kyle Treadway, president of Truck Enterprises. “We want to support and work with our neighbors in an effort to be good contributors to the community today and moving forward.”

Since 1961, Truck Enterprises has been doing business in the Mid-Atlantic, starting in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The dealership company has since grown to include the states of West Virginia and Maryland, including Virginia. In recent years, Truck Enterprises joined forces with Kenworth Sales Company, creating a dealer network consisting of locations in over 10 states.