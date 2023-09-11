Fleet Advantage celebrates drivers with donations to TAT, Truckers Final Mile

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — To show its ongoing appreciation during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 10-16, Fleet Advantage is making donations to two organizations — TruckersFinalMile.org and Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) — through Fleet Advantage’s Kids Around the Corner Foundation (KATC).

“The impact of truck drivers is felt in every corner of the country, as they are vital to supplying the things that fill our lives and power our economy,” said Elizabeth Gomez, marketing manager for Fleet Advantage, and chairperson for the KATC committee.

“National Truck Driver Appreciation Week serves as a reminder of how important these hardworking men and women are to keep goods flowing,” she continued. “We are proud to donate to such powerful nonprofit organizations whose missions offer care, assistance and the means for truck drivers’ families to remain close to one another and to make an impact in their communities.”

Since 2021, KATC has monetarily donated to TruckersFinalMile.org annually to help the nonprofit organization reunite North American truck drivers and their families in times of crisis, loss of life, debilitating injuries or serious illnesses. Since its founding in May 2014, TruckersFinalMile.org has helped reunite more than 500 truck drivers and their families through its six unique programs.

Additionally, as an official corporate sponsor for the third straight year (and the largest contributor this year), KATC helped secure college education savings accounts through TruckerFinalMile.org’s annual Christmas campaign “Sleigh Bells and Santa.” To become a sponsor or donate to truckersfinalmile.org’s “Sleigh Bells & Santa” Christmas campaign this year, click here or email [email protected] no later than Dec. 8, 2023. New, unwrapped gifts can be mailed to: TruckersFinalMile.org, 3301-R Coors Blvd. NW #293, Albuquerque, NM 87120 (also no later than Dec. 8).

“With the help of Fleet Advantage, our program has been able to make the difference in the lives of thousands of children and families of truck drivers, who unfortunately face grief and trauma during the loss of a parent,” said Robert Palm, founder and CEO of TruckersFinalMile.org. “We simply can’t thank companies like Fleet Advantage enough. Their contributions, compassion and understanding plays a large part in helping to heal these families in a time of great need.”

To continue honoring truck drivers and their families and to call attention to the impact the trucking industry has in the fight against human trafficking, KATC is also donating funds for the first time as a “Gold Level” sponsor to TAT. This nonprofit organization has operated since 2009 to educate, equip, empower and mobilize the trucking industry to combat human trafficking. TAT believes that by the nature of their jobs — and the fact that any given time there are more drivers on the road than law enforcement — trucking professionals can be the eyes and ears to assist law enforcement in the recognition and reporting of human trafficking, to aid in the recovery of more victims and the arrest of perpetrators. The organization also partners with the bus and energy industries, as well as industry shippers and manufacturers, to engage their carriers, raise awareness about human trafficking and use their influence to expand human trafficking awareness.

“It’s exciting to see a company like Fleet Advantage lend its influence and resources to combat human trafficking,” said Esther Goetsch, executive director of TAT. “Recognizing the unique role the trucking industry can play in helping recognize and report human trafficking and become potential points of safety and recovery for victims is inspiring. We are so grateful to Fleet Advantage for helping advance our mission, and truly believe that together, we are changing lives.”