ThankATrucker billboard campaign honors America’s drivers

ARLINGTON, Va. — In honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 10-16), Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) is hosting a public awareness campaign to put America’s 3.5 million professional trucker drivers in the spotlight.

“We are honored to pay homage to America’s professional truck drivers on the front lines who supply our nation with everything we need, moving 11.5 billion tons of the nation’s freight each year,” said Kevin Burch, TMAF co-chair and M.T.S. vice president of sales and governmental affairs.

“I am proud of the participation of the state trucking associations and companies who joined the TMAF #ThankATrucker program to showcase their safest truck drivers and be part of the groundswell of countrywide celebrations,” he said.

Each September, TMAF sponsors the #ThankATrucker billboard advertising campaign. This year, 32 state associations and trucking companies participated — the most during any NTDAW time frame. Impressions from the campaign will total more than 26 million. The billboards feature award-winning drivers with their trucks.

Participating associations and companies include the Alabama Trucking Association, the Arkansas Trucking Association, Baylor Trucking Inc., CB Wilson Transport LLC, the Idaho Trucking Association, the Iowa Motor Truck Association, the Kentucky Trucking Association Inc., the Louisiana Motor Transport Association, the Ohio Trucking Association and Preferred Materials Inc.

Billboards are on display along America’s interstates and freeways through Oct. 10, 2023, in the following markets: Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile and Montgomery, Alabama; Bryant, Clarksville, Little Rock and Wheatley, Arkansas; Northern Idaho; Indianapolis; Cedar Rapids and Des Moines, Iowa; Bowling Green and Louisville, Kentucky; Alexandria, Lafayette, Monroe, Northshore, Shreveport and Thibodaux, Louisiana; Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Lima and Toledo, Ohio; Portland, Tennessee; and Blackstone and Richmond, Virginia.

“Trucking isn’t just a job for me. It’s a commitment to excellence, a dedication to safety and a way to make lives better, one mile at a time,” said Emanuel Windham, who is featured on one of the Alabama billboards. Windham is an experienced truck driver and owner-operator based in Birmingham, Alabama.

“The driving force of our nation relies on its professional drivers that provide the fire that fuels the economy of America,” said John Higgs, professional truck driver and Road Team Captain for the Kentucky Trucking Association, who is featured on his state billboard.

“Baylor Trucking’s 78-year-old history of recognizing the hard work and dedication of professional truck drivers continues this month as we celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week,” said Cari Baylor, president of Baylor Trucking and third-generation leader of the company. “We are proud to have billboards highlighting Baylor drivers in three locations, to salute our driving fleet and the families who support them.”

Radio spots thanking America’s truck drivers can be heard this week on Red Eye Radio and the TruckersPodcasts. Educational ads for the motoring public are airing on Westwood One talk radio and Westwood One Sports.