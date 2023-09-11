Truckstop survey outlines daily challenges faced by drivers

BOISE, Idaho — Who would know more about the challenges faced by truck drivers than the truck drivers themselves? In honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 10-16), Truckstop surveyed over 500 long-haul truck drivers to understand the challenges of staying active and eating healthy while on the road.
“As we mark National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, it’s imperative we shed light on the real challenges drivers face every day,” said Kendra Tucker, CEO of Truckstop. “This research underscores our commitment to understanding their unique struggles and advocating for truck drivers’ overall well-being. A big thank you for all that you do — and know that your efforts are truly appreciated.”
The data from the survey are as follows:
Nutrition on the Road
- Truck drivers are challenged to find healthy eating options while on the road mainly due to parking (cited by 43% of respondents), lack of access to healthy eating options (41%), lack of time (40%), not able to cook in their truck (36%) and cost (34%) — buying healthier food options are expensive.
- Over a third (36%) of those surveyed said their primary method for eating on the road is ordering fast food, while eating at non-traditional places like gas stations and truck stops is also fairly common (30%).
- Fifty-nine percent of truck drivers surveyed believe they eat healthily when on the road, yet over a third (37%) indicate they cook their own meals on a fairly regular basis.
Physical Health on the Road
- Drivers say finding time to exercise on the road is much more difficult than when at home due to fatigue from driving all day (52%), lack of time (48%), lack of access to exercise options (48%), and difficulty finding a place to park truck that provides exercise options (42%).
- Naturally, most long-haul drivers spend most of the day inactive, as the majority only stop once (11%) or twice (49%) a day to exercise or stretch; only 36% stop three or more times a day.
- Although 90% of drivers surveyed indicate they get at least one exercise session per week, most (69%) say they are exercising only one to two times per week.
- Of those who exercise, the most common places for them to go are anywhere outside (44%), preferably at a park or hiking trail (40%), although 40% indicated they will exercise in their truck if they have to.
Mental Health on the Road
- In terms of job satisfaction, 84% of truck drivers surveyed say they are satisfied with their job currently, which increases to 93% for those with a low overall stress level in their job.
- Eighty-eight percent of respondents say they have a high (26%) or moderate (62%) overall stress level in their job, with just 12% rating it as low.
Truckstop has tied its National Truck Driver Appreciation Week campaign with a donation supporting the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund. You can also view Truckstop’s campaign on Facebook.
